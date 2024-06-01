Miss Prairie Village and Prairie Princess Pageant - Madison
Miss Prairie Village is an opportunity for local area teens to earn scholarships, boost self-esteem and make new friends. Teens that are at least 14 and not older than 18 are invited to compete.
Miss Prairie Princess is an opportunity for girls ages 8 to 11 to make new friends and have fun!
For more information call Prairie Village at 605-256-3644 or toll free 800-693-3644.
|Location:
|Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD-34, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644 or 800-693-3644
|Website:
|https://www.prairievillage.org/
