Miss Prairie Village and Prairie Princess Pageant - Madison

Jun 1, 2024

Miss Prairie Village is an opportunity for local area teens to earn scholarships, boost self-esteem and make new friends. Teens that are at least 14 and not older than 18 are invited to compete.

Miss Prairie Princess is an opportunity for girls ages 8 to 11 to make new friends and have fun!

For more information call Prairie Village at 605-256-3644 or toll free 800-693-3644.