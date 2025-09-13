Mobridge Celtic Faire

Sep 13, 2025 - Sep 14, 2025

Mobridge Fall Festival to feature Celtic Faire, car show and ranch rodeo. The first Mobridge Celtic Faire will be held at the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds both days and will showcase highland traditions along with a variety of vendors and food trucks. Bob Thomason of Selby is excited to bring his heritage to Mobridge and share it with others.
Sat 9-6, Sunday 9-2

 

Fee: $5, but those 12 and under are free and will receive a passport at entry. If they collect all the stamps from the tribes and vendors, they can enter to win a bike.


Location:   Mobridge Rodeo Grounds
Map:   1100 E Grand Crossing, Mobridge, SD 57601, Mobridge,, Sd 57601

All Dates:
four clans will be present along with Celtic dancers, bag pipers, a kilt maker, a blacksmith and highland athletes

Mobridge Rodeo Grounds
