Mom, Me and Monarchs - Sioux Falls

May 16, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Learn about pollinators and monarchs and how to help them thrive - even in your own backyard!

 

Age: 5 and up with an adult


Location:   The Outdoor Campus - Seratoma Park
Map:   4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   (605) 362-2777
Website:   https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/events/3701

May 16, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
May 18, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

