Mom, Me and Monarchs - Sioux Falls
May 16, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Learn about pollinators and monarchs and how to help them thrive - even in your own backyard!
Age: 5 and up with an adult
|Location:
|The Outdoor Campus - Seratoma Park
|Map:
|4500 South Oxbow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|(605) 362-2777
|Website:
|https://southdakota.storefront.kalkomey.com/em/events/3701
All Dates:
May 16, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
May 18, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.