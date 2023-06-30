Share |

Monster Truck Destruction Tour

Jun 30, 2023 - Jul 1, 2023

Bring your family to Deadwood's action-packed Monster Truck Destruction Tour! The tour is a monster truck show that performs across the country, and is coming to the Days of 76' Event Complex. The event will include concessions and a pit party following the show, where you can get autographs from the drivers. 


Location:   Days of '76 Event Complex
Map:   501 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   (605) 578-1876
Website:   https://www.deadwood.com/event/monster-truck-destruction-tour/

All Dates:
Jun 30, 2023 - Jul 1, 2023

