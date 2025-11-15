Monster Truck Nitro Tour - Brookings

Nov 15, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Monster Truck Nitro Tour Returns to Brookings!

Back Again: Bigger & Better – Feel the Thunder!

Brookings, SD, will be the epicenter of motorsport entertainment as the Monster Truck Nitro Tour storms into the Dacotah Bank Center on Saturday, November 15, 2025, for TWO MONSTER SHOWS!

Experience the adrenaline as these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and bring the house down with amazing freestyle action. Plus, meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party!

Featuring Monster Trucks:

USA-1 – This truck can take everyone OUT!

– This truck can take everyone OUT! RAMPAGE – They’ll ALL be chasing this one!

– They’ll ALL be chasing this one! MONSTER PATROL – Definitely a FORCE to be reckoned with!

– Definitely a FORCE to be reckoned with! QUAD CHAOS – You’ll have a HOWLING good time!

– You’ll have a HOWLING good time! BEAR FOOT – This is one WILD Monster!

Special Attractions:

PIT PARTY SESSION – Come early, meet the drivers, and snap photos with the trucks. (Pit Party pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.)

– Come early, meet the drivers, and snap photos with the trucks. (Pit Party pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.) FREESTYLE MOTOCROSS – The best of the best performing sky-scraping Cliffhangers, Double Grabs, Superman Seat Grabs, and MORE!

– The best of the best performing sky-scraping Cliffhangers, Double Grabs, Superman Seat Grabs, and MORE! RIDE TRUCK – Take the ride of your life on a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission!

Showtimes:

1:00 PM – Pit Party: 11:30 AM–12:30 PM

– Pit Party: 11:30 AM–12:30 PM 7:00 PM – Pit Party: 5:30 PM–6:30 PM

Tickets On Sale Friday, August 15!

Don’t wait—ticket prices will increase the week of the show and again on the day of the event. Secure your seats early for the best deal!