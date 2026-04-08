Mother's Day Gift Youth Workshop - Deadwood
May 9, 2026 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Students in grades K-6 will assemble a thoughtful craft and card surprise perfect for celebrating the mothers or mother figures in our lives. Snacks included! Days of '76 Museum; 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The program is free, but reservations are required. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.
Fee: $Free, reservations are required
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/mothers-day-gift-youth-workshop/
All Dates:
May 9, 2026 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Join us for a creative Saturday, making a special craft just in time for Mother's Day.
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