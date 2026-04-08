Mother's Day Tours - Deadwood

May 10, 2026 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Enjoy a tour of the restored Queen Anne-style home, then explore vintage wagons, carriages, and stagecoaches from 1875–1910. The Historic Adams House is open 9 a.m.to 4 p.m., and the Days of '76 Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call 605-578-3724 or 605-578-1657 for more information.


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-3724
Email:   rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/mothers-day-tours-3/

All Dates:
May 10, 2026 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special treat for Mom: free admission to the Historic Adams House and the Days of '76 Museum.

Historic Adams House
Historic Adams House 57732 22 Van Buren St., Deadwood, SD 57732

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