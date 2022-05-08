Mother's Day at Allevity!
May 8, 2022 11:30 am - 8:00 pm
On Sunday, May 8th, Moms can enjoy 2 Hours of Unlimited Attractions and a $12 Arcade Game Card for FREE! Treat your mom to a family outing at Allevity this Mother’s Day!
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St South, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-7733
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/
All Dates:
