Mother's Day at Thunder Road-Aberdeen

May 12, 2019 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Give Mom the gift of fun this Mother’s Day with a trip to Thunder Road! Moms receive a FREE attraction on Sunday, May 12th!


Location:   Wylie Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Website:   http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

