Mother's Day Express
May 14, 2023 11:30 am
The 1880 Train invites you to celebrate moms with a 2-hour round trip on the 1880 Train. You can enjoy the regular ride or make it an elevated experience and buy the Mother’s Day Gift Pack.
Cars are heated and enclosed, however, dress for the weather as the boarding area is outdoors. Create lasting memories with Mom that are powered by steam!
|Location:
|1880 Train
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
|Website:
|https://www.1880train.com/mothers-day.html
All Dates:
