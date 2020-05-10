Share |

Mother's Day Tours - Deadwood

May 10, 2020

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Historic Adams House and Days of '76 Museum will offer free admission to visiting mothers. Show your mom how much you love her by sharing a tour of the beautifully restored Victorian home and explore vintage wagons and carriages in Deadwood’s newest museum. The museums are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please call 605-578-3724 or 605-578-1657 for more information.


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-3724; 605-578-1657
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

