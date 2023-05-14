Mother's Day Tours - Deadwood
May 14, 2023 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
In honor of Mother’s Day, the Historic Adams House and the Days of ‘76 Museum will offer free admission to visiting mothers. Show your mom how much you love her by sharing a tour of the beautifully restored Queen Anne-style home and explore vintage wagons, carriages, and stagecoaches from 1875-1910. The Historic Adams House is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the Days of ’76 Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please call 605-578-3724 or 605-578-1657 for more information.
Fee: $Free tours for mothers.
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-3724
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://22 Van Buren Street
All Dates:
May 14, 2023 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
