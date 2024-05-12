Mother's Day Tours - Deadwood

May 12, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Historic Adams House and the Days of ‘76 Museum will offer free admission to visiting mothers. Show your mom how much you love her by sharing a tour of the beautifully restored Queen Anne-style home and explore vintage wagons, carriages, and stagecoaches from 1875-1910. The Historic Adams House is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the Days of ’76 Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please call 605-578-3724 or 605-578-1657 for more information.

Fee: $Free for mother's