Mother's Day Weekend at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

May 9, 2021 - May 10, 2021

This Mother’s Day, moms play for FREE! On May 9th, moms can enjoy 2 hours of unlimited attractions and a $10 arcade game card for FREE!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

