Mount Rushmore Half Marathon - Hermosa, Keystone

Sep 13, 2025 6:30 am - 6:00 pm

Race through history. Conquer the Black Hills and take on a challenging, scenic 13.1-mile course through the rugged beauty of South Dakota. Steep climbs + rolling terrain. Sweeping views of the Black Hills. Epic finish near Mount Rushmore. Run beneath pine canopies, over rocky ridges, and toward one of America’s most iconic backdrops. This race isn’t easy, but the views? Totally worth it! Register TODAY and claim your spot at the base of greatness.

Make history by running the Mount Rushmore Half Marathon Sept. 13th, 2025. info@vacationraces.com 


Location:   Ghost Canyon Getaway, Hermosa to Keystone
Map:   13.1 Mile Route, Keystone, South Dakota 57751
Website:   https://www.vacationraces.com/half-marathons/mount-rushmore/?fbclid=IwY2xjawKZepFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFpRjFwVzd4RE1TZWtxT0dkAR6OXUIQW4BvgoCKzvve6p6jxNSmkc2qjMWQOeZDdpFj9S7vafoEbIHtwY6sfQ_aem_Rw-k0ibkm_KGcHQD3EGNxw

All Dates:
Sep 13, 2025 6:30 am - 6:00 pm

Race through history. Conquer the Black Hills and take on a challenging, scenic 13.1-mile course through the rugged beauty of South Dakota. Steep climbs + rolling terrain. Sweeping views of the Black Hills. Epic finish near Mount Rushmore. Run beneath pine canopies, over rocky ridges, and toward one of America’s most iconic backdrops. This race isn’t easy, but the views? Totally worth it! ...
Ghost Canyon Getaway, Hermosa to Keystone
Ghost Canyon Getaway, Hermosa to Keystone 57751 13.1 Mile Route, Keystone, South Dakota 57751

Search All Events By Day

September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable