Mount Rushmore Half Marathon - Hermosa, Keystone
Sep 13, 2025 6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Race through history. Conquer the Black Hills and take on a challenging, scenic 13.1-mile course through the rugged beauty of South Dakota. Steep climbs + rolling terrain. Sweeping views of the Black Hills. Epic finish near Mount Rushmore. Run beneath pine canopies, over rocky ridges, and toward one of America’s most iconic backdrops. This race isn’t easy, but the views? Totally worth it! Register TODAY and claim your spot at the base of greatness.
Make history by running the Mount Rushmore Half Marathon Sept. 13th, 2025. info@vacationraces.com
|Location:
|Ghost Canyon Getaway, Hermosa to Keystone
|Map:
|13.1 Mile Route, Keystone, South Dakota 57751
|Website:
|https://www.vacationraces.com/half-marathons/mount-rushmore/?fbclid=IwY2xjawKZepFleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFpRjFwVzd4RE1TZWtxT0dkAR6OXUIQW4BvgoCKzvve6p6jxNSmkc2qjMWQOeZDdpFj9S7vafoEbIHtwY6sfQ_aem_Rw-k0ibkm_KGcHQD3EGNxw
All Dates:
