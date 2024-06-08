Mount Rushmore Rodeo - Hill City
Jun 8, 2024
The Mount Rushmore Rodeo promises plenty of Old West excitement. Arrive early to take part in planned activities for rodeo fans and get ready for the hoots and hollers of Wild West rodeo action.
The Mount Rushmore Rodeo events include bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, team roping, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ fun for the kids.
Free to resort & KOA guests. $10 per event for adults, $5 per event for children ages 6-12. Ages 5 and under free admission.
|Location:
|Palmer Gulch
|Map:
|12620 SD-244, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2525
|Email:
|info@palmergulch.com
|Website:
|http://www.palmergulch.com
All Dates:
Jun 8, 2024
Jun 15, 2024
Aug 1, 2024
Aug 17, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.