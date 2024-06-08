Share |

Mount Rushmore Rodeo - Hill City

Jun 15, 2024

The Mount Rushmore Rodeo promises plenty of Old West excitement. Arrive early to take part in planned activities for rodeo fans and get ready for the hoots and hollers of Wild West rodeo action. 

The Mount Rushmore Rodeo events include bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, team roping, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ fun for the kids.

 

Free to resort & KOA guests. $10 per event for adults, $5 per event for children ages 6-12. Ages 5 and under free admission. 


Location:   Palmer Gulch
Map:   12620 SD-244, Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2525
Email:   info@palmergulch.com
Website:   http://www.palmergulch.com

All Dates:
Jun 8, 2024
Jun 15, 2024
Aug 1, 2024
Aug 17, 2024
Aug 24, 2024

The Mount Rushmore Rodeo promises plenty of Old West excitement. Arrive early to take part in planned activities for rodeo fans and get ready for the hoots and hollers of Wild West rodeo action.  The Mount Rushmore Rodeo events include bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, team roping, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ fun for the kids.   Free to resort & KOA guests. $10 per ...
Palmer Gulch
Palmer Gulch 12620 12620 SD-244, Hill City, SD 57745

Search All Events By Day

June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable