Mount Rushmore Rodeo - Hill City

Jun 21, 2025

The Mount Rushmore Rodeo promises plenty of Old West excitement. Arrive early to take part in planned activities for rodeo fans and get ready for the hoots and hollers of Wild West rodeo action.

The Mount Rushmore Rodeo events include bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, team roping, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ fun for the kids.

Free to resort & KOA guests. $10 per event for adults, $5 per event for children ages 6-12. Ages 5 and under free admission.