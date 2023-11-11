Share |
Mountain West Beer Fest - Rapid City
Nov 11, 2023
Craft beer, giant yard games, beer yoga, food and music.
Must be 21 to attend
|
Please drink responsibly
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-343-6161
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2023
Mountain West Beer Fest - Rapid City
Craft beer, giant yard games, beer yoga, food and music. Must be 21 to attend | Please drink responsibly
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 57701 444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.