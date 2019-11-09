Share |

Mountain West Beerfest - Rapid City

Nov 9, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Craft beer, giant yard games (giant Jenga, giant Connect 4, human foosball), beer yoga, food and music. If craft beer is not your thing, sample locally brewed kombucha and hard seltzer.

Tickets: $50 general admission, $25 for non-drinkers


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N. Mt. Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (800) 468-6463
Website:   http://mountainwestbeerfest.com

