Mountain West Beerfest - Rapid City
Nov 9, 2019 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Craft beer, giant yard games (giant Jenga, giant Connect 4, human foosball), beer yoga, food and music. If craft beer is not your thing, sample locally brewed kombucha and hard seltzer.
Tickets: $50 general admission, $25 for non-drinkers
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Rd., Rapid City, SD 57701
|(800) 468-6463
|http://mountainwestbeerfest.com
