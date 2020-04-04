Share |

Mozart Requiem (concert) - Rapid City

Apr 4, 2020 7:30 pm

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performance of Overture in C Major by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel and Mozart's Symphony No. 38 in D and Requiem in D minor.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Email:   boxoffice@performingartsrc.org
Website:   http://bhsymphony.org/spring2.html

Apr 4, 2020 7:30 pm

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performs.

Performing Arts Center
601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

