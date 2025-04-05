Mozart's "Great" Mass - Sioux Falls

Apr 5, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Considered one of his greatest works, Mozart’s “Great” Mass comes to life with the vocal power of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

All Dates:
Apr 5, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Considered one of his greatest works, Mozart’s “Great” Mass comes to life with the vocal power of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus.
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

April (2025)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable