Mozart's "Great" Mass - Sioux Falls
Apr 5, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Considered one of his greatest works, Mozart’s “Great” Mass comes to life with the vocal power of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Apr 5, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.