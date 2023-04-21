Museum After Dark - Brookings
Apr 21, 2023 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
You are never too old to play!
Experience the Children’s Museum of South Dakota during our adult only (21+) Museum After Dark party!
The exhibits will be all yours along with games, beer, wine, door prizes, and snacks.
In addition to playing in the museum exhibits (yes YOU get first dibs on the Cloud Climber!) activities will include:
Light Bright Pictionary
Scavenger Hunts
Cornhole
Supermarket Sweep
And More!
Grab your friends, let loose, and bring your play!
Drink tickets are an additional charge and can be purchased on-site (cash/card accepted).
Event is 21+. Must present your photo ID to enter.
Fee: $Admission: $12 ($6 with college ID or museum membership)
|Location:
|Children's Museum of South Dakota
|Map:
|521 4th Street, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-6700
|Email:
|info@prairieplay.org
|Website:
|https://prairieplay.org/event/museum-after-dark/
