Museum After Dark - Brookings

Oct 20, 2023 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Experience the Children’s Museum of South Dakota during our adult-only (21+) Museum After Dark party!

In addition to playing in the museum exhibits (yes YOU get first dibs on the Cloud Climber!) additional games and activities will be offered.

We are excited to partner with Wooden Legs Brewing Company for the evening’s beer selection!

Drinks–beer, seltzer, and NA options–are an additional charge and can be purchased on-site (cash/card accepted). Café Coteau will also be serving flatbread pizzas.

Event is 21+. Must present your photo ID to enter. Advanced ticket purchase required. Tickets are transferable but not refundable.

 

Fee: $15


Location:   Children's Museum of South Dakota
Map:   521 4th Street, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-6700
Email:   info@prairieplay.org
Website:   https://prairieplay.org/event/museum-after-dark-3/

