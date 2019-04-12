Music & Movement with Friends (class) - Lead

Apr 12, 2019 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Music & Movement with Friends, is a parent-child music class, bringing together nursery rhymes, play, movement and song to build a strong foundation in music and child development. The class is open to children ages 0-6 accompanied by an adult.

Admission is by donation. Please use the rear entrance to the building, 308 Julius Street, Lead.



