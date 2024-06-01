Music Storytime - Vermillion

Oct 5, 2024 10:30 am - 11:30 am

The National Music Museum is excited to announce the addition of Music Storytime to our events schedule! Beginning on Saturday, June 1, join us at 10:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month in the lobby of the National Music Museum in Vermillion for an enchanting journey through the world of music - tailored especially for children ages 3 to 6. In each interactive session, little ones will embark on a magical adventure filled with musical discovery, rhythmic tales, and toe-tapping tunes.





NMM's Music Storytime is a delightful fusion of storytelling and music, designed to captivate young hearts and minds. Through a carefully curated selection of stories and songs, children will not only be entertained but also encouraged to explore the power of music as a means of expression and creativity.





Led by Anna Van Kley, NMM's Museum Educator, each session promises a unique and engaging experience where children will develop a deeper appreciation for music, enhance their listening skills, and foster a love for storytelling. So, come join us as we embark on a harmonious journey where stories come to life through the magic of music!