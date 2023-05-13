Muth Electric Fishing Tournament
May 13, 2023
The Muth Electric Fishing Tournament will have a maximum of 30 boats compete in Oacoma, SD.
|Location:
|Arrowhead Cedar Shore
|Map:
|1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD 57365
|Phone:
|(605) 996-6380
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1849/
All Dates:
May 13, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.