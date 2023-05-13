Share |

Muth Electric Fishing Tournament

May 13, 2023

The Muth Electric Fishing Tournament will have a maximum of 30 boats compete in Oacoma, SD.


Location:   Arrowhead Cedar Shore
Map:   1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD 57365
Phone:   (605) 996-6380
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1849/

