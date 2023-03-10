My Fair Lady - Sioux Falls
Mar 10, 2023 - Mar 11, 2023
MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/
All Dates:
