My Fair Lady - Sioux Falls

Mar 10, 2023 - Mar 11, 2023

MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”  But who is really being transformed?


Location:   Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/

All Dates:
