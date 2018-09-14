Mystery Dinner Theater - Who Killed Nelly? - Deadwood
Sep 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
"Who Killed Nelly?" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
Doors open at 5:30 pm. Play at 6;30 pm
Watch as the drama unfolds as someone kills the beautiful, popular Nelly in Deadwood. An original Deadwood Whodunit by the 1876 Dinner Theater Troupe.
Guess the killer correctly for a chance to win a bottle of Black Hills wine!
For your rollicking good time visit www.Deadwood1876Theater.com
or call 605-580-5799 for tickets.
Fee: $50
|Location:
|Deadwood Comfort Inn
|Map:
|225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-580-5799
|Email:
|dwd1876theater@gmail.com
All Dates:
Sep 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Advanced reservations are required
Sep 15, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations required
Sep 29, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations required
Oct 13, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations required
Oct 19, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations required
Oct 20, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Reservations required
Fun filled evening with an adult comedy murder mystery with the best food and live entertainment in the Hills!
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.