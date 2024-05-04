Nékter Juice Bar® Grand Opening - Sioux Falls

May 4, 2024 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Join us for a day full of fun, freshness, and flavor as Nékter Juice Bar® celebrates the grand opening of its first South Dakota location in Sioux Falls! Dive into the vibrant world of natural, nutritious, and delicious offerings that Nékter is renowned for.



Guests can enjoy $5 small Juices and Smoothies* available for purchase all day! A perfect opportunity to taste the freshness and quality of Nékter's menu.



The May 4 celebration will be packed with entertainment for all ages, including a face painter for the kids, and a raffle with the grand prize of Free Nékter for Three Months! *



Plus, the first 25 guests in line will receive a Nékter swag bag filled with goodies.



Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.



The Sioux Falls Nékter spans 1,907 sq. ft. and features a community room equipped with a 65” TV, available free of charge for various gatherings. Comfortably seating 10-12 people, it's perfect for meetings, parties, and more. To book, call 605.275.2555.



The store will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.–8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.



To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow the Sioux Falls Nékter on Instagram @nektersiouxfalls.



You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.



*The $5 Juices and Smoothies are valid only on the small size and only on grand opening day, May 4.



*Free Nékter for three months equals one free smoothie, juice, or acai bowl once a week for 13 weeks. - The free Nékter can only be redeemed at the Nékter Dawley Farm location.

RSVP Here!