Nail the Runway - Brookings

Mar 18, 2023 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Every year, Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity holds its Nail the Runway fundraising gala and fashion show! This isn't your average fashion show, though: all the outfits are designed and modeled by local talent. Additionally, since we're the nonprofit that focuses on building affordable housing, all the outfits are made of construction materials! This year, designers were given the central theme of "paint". What exciting things do you think they came up with? Better get your tickets now to find out!

Fee: $75