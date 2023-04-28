Name a Ninja Turtle after Me, You Cowards - Vermillion

Apr 28, 2023 - Apr 29, 2023

South Dakota Arts Council Fellowship recipient Klaire Artemisia Lockheart spent the last year creating two incredibly detailed figurative oil paintings. Help her celebrate this epic accomplishment at the Final Friday art reception of Name a Ninja Turtle after Me, You Cowards from 5-7 pm at No. 7 Center Gallery, 7 Center St, Vermillion, SD on April 28th, 2023. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were named after famous Renaissance artists: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello. Lockheart also shares a name with a famous Italian artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, who did not get a Ninja Turtle named after her yet. See Lockheart’s newest figure paintings in person, along with artwork she created with a generous grant from the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation.