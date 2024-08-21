Share |

National Aviation Day - Pierre

Aug 21, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

National Aviation Day is used to extend knowledge about careers in flight, showcase the science behind the many ways of taking flight, and visitors can learn more about the hanging plane in the South Dakota Discovery Center!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114635

All Dates:
