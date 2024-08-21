National Aviation Day - Pierre
Aug 21, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
National Aviation Day is used to extend knowledge about careers in flight, showcase the science behind the many ways of taking flight, and visitors can learn more about the hanging plane in the South Dakota Discovery Center!
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114635
All Dates:
