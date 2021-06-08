National Best Friend's Day - Aberdeen
Jun 8, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Celebrate Best Friend’s Day at Thunder Road! On Tuesday, June 8, get a FREE two-hour wristband with the purchase of one at regular price! Show your BFF just how much they mean to you and enjoy two hours of unlimited access to go-karts, bumper boats, laser maze and miniature golf with your best friend!
|Location:
|Thunder Road Aberdeen
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Email:
|aberdeen@thunderroad.info
|Website:
|http://thunderroadaberdeen.com
All Dates:
