National Best Friend's Day - Aberdeen

Jun 8, 2021 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Celebrate Best Friend’s Day at Thunder Road! On Tuesday, June 8, get a FREE two-hour wristband with the purchase of one at regular price! Show your BFF just how much they mean to you and enjoy two hours of unlimited access to go-karts, bumper boats, laser maze and miniature golf with your best friend!


Location:   Thunder Road Aberdeen
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Email:   aberdeen@thunderroad.info
Website:   http://thunderroadaberdeen.com

All Dates:
Thunder Road Aberdeen
Thunder Road Aberdeen 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401

