National Day of the American Cowboy! "History of Traditional Western Music" Featuring: Allen & Jill Kirkham - Spearfish

Jul 24, 2021 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Saturday, July 24, 1:00 pm
National Day of the American Cowboy!
“History of Traditional Western Music”
Featuring: Allen & Jill Kirkham
Suggested Donation—$10.00 at the Door
Sponsored by SD Humanities Council

 

Fee: $10/person


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
