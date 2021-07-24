National Day of the American Cowboy! "History of Traditional Western Music" Featuring: Allen & Jill Kirkham - Spearfish
Jul 24, 2021 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday, July 24, 1:00 pm
National Day of the American Cowboy!
“History of Traditional Western Music”
Featuring: Allen & Jill Kirkham
Suggested Donation—$10.00 at the Door
Sponsored by SD Humanities Council
Fee: $10/person
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SOUTH DAKOTA 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
