National Engineers Day - Pierre

Feb 24, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Introduce engineering to students through hands-on engineering activities. Come have fun and learn while you play!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?org_id=SDDC&eventid=114639

All Dates:
