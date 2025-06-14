National Get Outdoors Day
Jun 14, 2025
National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. The South Dakota State Parks join in encouraging children across the country to explore their neighborhood outdoor spaces and discover the history, nature and adventure right around the corner or just across town.
|Location:
|Statewide
|Map:
|South Dakota
|Phone:
|605-773-3391
|Email:
|ParkInfo@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/
All Dates:
Jun 14, 2025
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.