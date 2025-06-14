National Get Outdoors Day

Jun 14, 2025

National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. The South Dakota State Parks join in encouraging children across the country to explore their neighborhood outdoor spaces and discover the history, nature and adventure right around the corner or just across town.


Location:   Statewide
Map:   South Dakota
Phone:   605-773-3391
Email:   ParkInfo@state.sd.us
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/

All Dates:
Jun 14, 2025

National Get Outdoors Day is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. The South Dakota State Parks join in encouraging children across the country to explore their neighborhood outdoor spaces and discover the history, nature and adventure right around the corner or just across town.
Statewide
Statewide South Dakota

