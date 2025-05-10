National Mini Golf Day - Aberdeen
May 10, 2025
It's an awesome day to come Mini Golfing! For just today, Enjoy Unlimited Mini Golf for the price of just one round! See you on the grass!
|Location:
|Wylie Park
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
