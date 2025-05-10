National Mini Golf Day - Aberdeen

May 10, 2025

It's an awesome day to come Mini Golfing! For just today, Enjoy Unlimited Mini Golf for the price of just one round! See you on the grass!


Location:   Wylie Park
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Website:   https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

