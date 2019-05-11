National Mini Golf Day at Thunder Road-Aberdeen
May 11, 2019 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Celebrate National Mini Golf Day at Thunder Road with FREE Unlimited Mini Golf all day with the purchase of one regular priced game of mini golf. Play America’s favorite past time with family members at Thunder Road on Saturday, May 11th!
|Location:
|Wylie Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Website:
|http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
