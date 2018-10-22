National Music Museum at the Movies: Searching for Sugarman - Vermillion
Oct 22, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The National Music Museum presents this spellbinding mystery and fascinating documentary portrait of a forgotten musical pioneer. Early '70s musician Sixto Rodriguez faded into obscurity in the U.S., only to reemerge as a huge hit in South Africa. But then he disappeared, rumored to have died. Two fans set out to learn the man's fate.
"One of the 10 best films of 2012" New York Times. Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, 2013. Sundance Film Festival, Special Jury Prize and Audience Award for best international documentary, 2012.
Fee: $General Public: $5.00, Free to USD students, staff, and NMM Members
|Coyote Twin Theater
|10 East Main Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|605-677-5306
|Patricia.Bornhofen@usd.edu
|http://nmmusd.org
