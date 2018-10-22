National Music Museum at the Movies: Searching for Sugarman - Vermillion

Oct 22, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A spellbinding mystery and fascinating documentary portrait of a forgotten musical pioneer. Early '70s musician Sixto Rodriguez faded into obscurity in the U.S., only to remerge as a huge hit in South Africa. But then he disappeared -- rumored to have died. Two fans set out to learn the man's fate.



“One of the 10 best films of 2012” – New York Times. Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, 2013.

Sundance Film Festival, Special Jury Prize, and Audience Award for best international documentary, 2012.

Fee: $General Public: $5.00. Free to USD students, staff, and NMM members