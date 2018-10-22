National Music Museum at the Movies: Searching for Sugarman - Vermillion
Oct 22, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A spellbinding mystery and fascinating documentary portrait of a forgotten musical pioneer. Early '70s musician Sixto Rodriguez faded into obscurity in the U.S., only to remerge as a huge hit in South Africa. But then he disappeared -- rumored to have died. Two fans set out to learn the man's fate.
“One of the 10 best films of 2012” – New York Times. Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, 2013.
Sundance Film Festival, Special Jury Prize, and Audience Award for best international documentary, 2012.
Fee: $General Public: $5.00. Free to USD students, staff, and NMM members
|Location:
|Coyote Twin Theater
|Map:
|10 East Main Street, Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|Phone:
|605-677-5306
|Email:
|Patricia.Bornhofen@usd.edu
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org
