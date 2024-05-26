Share |

National Paper Airplane Day - Pierre

May 26, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Celebrate National Paper Airplane Day with a free showing of our program Science of Flight at the Discovery Center!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114636

