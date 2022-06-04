Share |

National Trails Day

Jun 4, 2022

National Trails Day is a day set aside to celebrate America’s magnificent trail systems and their countless supporters and volunteers. Several state parks will be hosting trail-related events that day.


Location:   Statewide
Map:   South Dakota
Phone:   605.223.7660
Email:   ParkInfo@state.sd.us
Website:   http://www.americanhiking.org

