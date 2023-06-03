National Trails Day
Jun 3, 2023
National Trails Day is a day set aside to celebrate America’s magnificent trail systems and their countless supporters and volunteers. Several state parks will be hosting trail-related events that day.
|Location:
|Statewide
|Map:
|South Dakota
|Phone:
|605.223.7660
|Email:
|ParkInfo@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.americanhiking.org
All Dates:
Jun 3, 2023
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.