National Trails Day Badger Clark Trail Hike - Custer State Park

Jun 1, 2019

Join a park naturalist for an easy 1-mile hike and learn of Badger Clark’s legacy in South Dakota. Meet at Badger Hole Historic Site.


Location:   Badger Hole Historic Site
Map:   13329 U.S. 16A, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4515
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/sights/badger-hole.aspx

All Dates:
