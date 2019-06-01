Share |

National Trails Day Creekside Hike - Custer State Park

Jun 1, 2019

A two mile hike along the Creekside Trail. This is a paved, flat trail, so everyone is welcome.


Location:   Custer State Park
Map:   13329 US Highway 16A Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4515

