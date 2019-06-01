National Trails Day Creekside Hike - Custer State Park
Jun 1, 2019
A two mile hike along the Creekside Trail. This is a paved, flat trail, so everyone is welcome.
|Location:
|Custer State Park
|Map:
|13329 US Highway 16A Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4515
