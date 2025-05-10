National Train Day/Hobo Stew Feed - Hill City
May 10, 2025
Local restaurants compete to create the best old-fashioned stew. Get the chance to enjoy a nice bowl of stew and learn about the history on South Dakota's railroads. All proceeds benefit the South Dakota State Railroad Museum.
|Location:
|Hill City Center
|Map:
|227 Walnut Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2368
All Dates:
