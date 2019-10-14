Share |

Native American Day Lecture on Life and Legacy of Nicholas Black Elk - Sioux Falls

Oct 14, 2019 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Dr. Damian Costello, an internationally recognized expert on the life and legacy of Nicholas Black Elk, will discuss "Nicholas Black Elk: Lakota Medicine Man, Christian Teacher, and Possible Saint" at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the 3-in-1 Room of Morrison Commons.
Location:   3-in-1 Room, Morrison Commons
Map:   2122 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
All Dates:
