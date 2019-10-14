Native American Day Lecture on Life and Legacy of Nicholas Black Elk - Sioux Falls
Oct 14, 2019 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Dr. Damian Costello, an internationally recognized expert on the life and legacy of Nicholas Black Elk, will discuss "Nicholas Black Elk: Lakota Medicine Man, Christian Teacher, and Possible Saint" at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the 3-in-1 Room of Morrison Commons.
For more information visit: https://www.augie.edu/blackElk
|Location:
|3-in-1 Room, Morrison Commons
|Map:
|2122 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/blackelk
All Dates:
