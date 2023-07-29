Native American Lore and Culture Weekend - Mitchell
Jul 29, 2023 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Lakota games, stories and crafts.
|Location:
|Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
|Map:
|3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-5473
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org
All Dates:
Jul 29, 2023 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.