Nature Exploration Camp - Deadwood
Jun 17, 2024 - Jun 21, 2024
Campers will explore nature and learn about birds, plants, bees, trees, and wildlife. Enjoy hiking and exploring the great outdoors during this five day camp for children in grades 4-6. Days of ‘76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Reservations required. Call Deadwood History Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
Fee: $50 for members and $55 for non-members.
|Days of '76 Museum
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|605-578-1657
|Tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com
